Prime News Ghana

Video: Sarkodie is not just an artiste but... - Hamamat

By Michael Klugey
Sarkodie is not just an artiste but... - Hamamat
Sarkodie is not just an artiste but... - Hamamat

Ghanaian model and a former Miss Malaika Queen, Hamamat Montia has heap praises on Sarkodie saying the rapper is not just an artiste but he is a spiritual present to Ghanaians. 

Sarkodie for some time now has taken it upon himself to visit various Ghanaian owned businesses projecting made in Ghana products to the world market.

The 'Can't Let You Go' hitmaker after his visit to Kantanka Automobile Company Limited shared a video on his social media page of his visit to Hamamat African Village owned by the former Miss Malaika Queen, Hamamat Montia.

Sarkodie in his Instagram post shared his 12 years relationship with Hamamat and how the Queen has been of great support to his brand even when nobody knew him,However, Hamamat Montia reacting to Sarkodie's visit said that she has been a huge fan and for her Sarkodie is not just an artiste but rather a spiritual present to Ghanaians.   

View this post on Instagram

Happy Wednesday #KingsandQueens: : : What a great time to be #alive Creating with other creatives 🎯 : Can you guess what we are working on ? : : Meet king @sarkodie a Ghanaian born African #hiphop recording artist and entrepreneur . : : He won the Best International Act: Africa at the 2012 BET Awards, and was nominated in the same category at the 2014 BET Awards In 2015 . : : He is considered one of the major proponents of the Azonto genre and dance. Sarkodie is often named as one of Africa's greatest hip hop artists. MTV Base ranked him 6th on its list of the Hottest African MC's in 2014. : : I love his music - always so positive, inspiring and motivating. Either to dance #Azonto or to do the right thing . Ps - I love how he always uplifts and respects women in his rap music . : Always great energy when you are around 💛 : : Comment your country if you love #Azonto : : Skin @hamamatafricanbeauty Click Hamamat.com to shop or come by my village in Accra . #hamamat #africa #worldwide #beauty #naturalbeauty #healthandwellness #sheabutter :

A post shared by H A M A M A T (@iamhamamat) on

READ ALSO:

Beauty queen Hamamat shares emotional message after her divorce

5 Ghanaian celebrities showing the African culture in style

Tourism in the North have been neglected - Hamamat

 

About Hamamat African Beauty Product


Hamamat African Beauty takes you on a journey on how our ancestors, who had a rich and deep connection with the land, cared for their skin and beauty using ingredients provided by the natural environment.

Indigenous plants and ingredients, used since antiquity by wise African healers, are carried forth to this day to make handcrafted, African skincare products that are unique and delightfully exceptional to the senses.

The result is a raw, authentic collection of African skincare secrets made with 100% natural ingredients from ancient African Origins. Our products are designed to soothe, heal, enhance and reveal the true inner beauty of your body, mind, and soul.

Embracing your skin and natural beauty is Hamamat African Beauty’s fervent mission. The desire is to advocate positivity, inspire dreams, and shine on the limitless possibilities of who you can become. Sister of Hamamat and one of the heads of production had this to say:

“Growing up in Tamale meant everything to me. Everything we used for personal care was all natural and chemical free. Watching my Kaaka help, heal and cure so many diseases with the power of plants and the Earth was amazing. It made me very proud of where I was from.

This makes it easy to share some of the magical secrets of my family and culture with the world. The magical, soothing, healing and glow I get when the Earth’s oils and herbs fuse with my skin is what motivates me.”

 

 

www.primenewsghana.com/Entertainment news 

Other News Healines