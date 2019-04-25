Video: Sarkodie is not just an artiste but... - Hamamat

Ghanaian model and a former Miss Malaika Queen, Hamamat Montia has heap praises on Sarkodie saying the rapper is not just an artiste but he is a spiritual present to Ghanaians.
Sarkodie for some time now has taken it upon himself to visit various Ghanaian owned businesses projecting made in Ghana products to the world market.
The 'Can't Let You Go' hitmaker after his visit to Kantanka Automobile Company Limited shared a video on his social media page of his visit to Hamamat African Village owned by the former Miss Malaika Queen, Hamamat Montia.
Sarkodie in his Instagram post shared his 12 years relationship with Hamamat and how the Queen has been of great support to his brand even when nobody knew him,However, Hamamat Montia reacting to Sarkodie's visit said that she has been a huge fan and for her Sarkodie is not just an artiste but rather a spiritual present to Ghanaians.
Hamamat African Beauty takes you on a journey on how our ancestors, who had a rich and deep connection with the land, cared for their skin and beauty using ingredients provided by the natural environment.
Indigenous plants and ingredients, used since antiquity by wise African healers, are carried forth to this day to make handcrafted, African skincare products that are unique and delightfully exceptional to the senses.
The result is a raw, authentic collection of African skincare secrets made with 100% natural ingredients from ancient African Origins. Our products are designed to soothe, heal, enhance and reveal the true inner beauty of your body, mind, and soul.
Embracing your skin and natural beauty is Hamamat African Beauty’s fervent mission. The desire is to advocate positivity, inspire dreams, and shine on the limitless possibilities of who you can become. Sister of Hamamat and one of the heads of production had this to say:
“Growing up in Tamale meant everything to me. Everything we used for personal care was all natural and chemical free. Watching my Kaaka help, heal and cure so many diseases with the power of plants and the Earth was amazing. It made me very proud of where I was from.
This makes it easy to share some of the magical secrets of my family and culture with the world. The magical, soothing, healing and glow I get when the Earth’s oils and herbs fuse with my skin is what motivates me.”