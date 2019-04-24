Sarkodie endorses Richie Mensah for MUSIGA Vice Presidency

Sarkodie has thrown his weight behind Lynx Entertainment boss, Richie Mensah in his quest to become the vice president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).
Incumbent President Bice Osei Kuffour is set to see out his second term in office and as a result, June 26 has been set aside to elect a new head.
Among those aspiring to lead MUSIGA, Sarkodie believes Richie stands tall on the basis of how well he has managed talents on his record label.
He believes that entrusted with the position of the MUSIGA President, Richie will excel by bringing his expertise to bear.
“I do support Richie; I think he has done well. He is literally controlling the airwaves at this point with incredible talent. For him to be able to manage all these artistes and his career has been built on building careers which is hard. For him to have that heart and patience to do that and also take up a leadership position I believe it is worth it,” he said.
Richie and Sarkodie have been showing mutual respect to each other in recent times so we are not surprised he fully supports him for the MUSIGA position.
Remember Richie recently said Sarkodie is a legend whose name must be respected at all times in the wake of the Strongman and SarkCess music ‘crisis’.
Richie is likely to face stiff competition from veteran highlife musician Bessa Simmons who has served as Vice President of MUSIGA for 8 years.
