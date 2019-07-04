VIDEO: Stonebwoy's bodyguard assaulted by area boys in Ashaiman

One member of the bodyguards of the BhimNation CEO, Stonebwoy has being assaulted by area boys in a latest video in Ashaiaman Tulaku.
Reports suggests that this bodyguard was the guy who gave Stonebwoy the gun during the VGMAs fracas.
In a new video PrimeNewsGhana sighted on Facebook from Kumi Kasa’s page, Stonebwoy's bodyguard who is known as Alahye De Real Bhimnative aka Risky was seen being assaulted by some area boys in Ashaiman Tulaku.
We have no idea why the boys pounced on him but from the video, we saw that after he was beaten, he was dragged to another person who commanded them not to touch him again.
Watch the video below;