We've been "genging" and "benging" for 2-years - Medikal & Sister Derby

Ghanaian celebrity couple, Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known as Medikal and his girlfriend Deborah Owusu-Bonsu better known in showbiz as 'Sister Derby' have revealed that they both developed their love for each other through social media.
The two also confirmed they have been together for two years now.
In an interview on Joy FM monitored by Prime News Ghana, Sister Derby revealed that Medikal retweeted her post on social media (Twitter). She then realised Medikal was the kind of man she wanted even though she didn't show it. Medikal then hit her up in her inbox and they started getting along.
Medikal and Sister Derby have since been "Genging" and "Benging" and wish to take the current relationship into marriage.
In the interview, Medikal revealed that his lovely girlfriend, Sister Derby doesn't know how to cook but he is cool with that because he knows how to cook so he can manage.