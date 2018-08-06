All is set for "The Reign" album lunch - Shatta Wale

Reggae Dancehall act, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr known in showbiz as Shatta Wale has finally released the date, time and venue for the much anticipating 3rd studio project dubbed "The Reign".
The "Gringo" hitmaker, Shatta Wale on Monday took to his social media page to announce that October 3, 2018, to be the date for the album lunch which will be held at the Fantasy Dome of the Trade Fair Labardi road in Accra.
In a Twitter post, Shatta wale posted a short visual to announce the date and venue of the event.
Release Date and Event Venue for #TheReignAlbum #ZylofonMusic #ShattaMovement pic.twitter.com/tjLqpjdH3W— SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) August 6, 2018
"The album has 17 songs and Olamide is the only artist featured on the album because he is my best friend" Shatta said.
"The Reign" album have hit track including trending Gringo and Amount amoung other hit songs.
