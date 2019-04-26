You need prayers in marriage not pre-Wedding photoshoot - Maame Yeboah Asiedu

TV and radio personality, Maame Yeboah Asiedu has advice that Ghanaians should desist from spending huge sums of money for a pre-wedding photoshoot and pre-wedding shower prior to their wedding and focus on praying for the marriage.
According to Maame Yeboah, is totally needless to spend on a pre-wedding photoshoot and pre-wedding shower which Ghanaians have copied from the western world when you can actually save it for more important things after the marriage.
She emphasized that the success of one’s marriage or its failure doesn't depend on such things but rather the couple should be obsessed with committing their marriage into the hands of God since marriage is full of surprises.
Maame Yeboah Asiedu during her radio show on AdomFM dubbed 'Yenbo Nkommo' stated that in her current economic state, she can afford any type of bridal shower or photoshoot for her son but she won’t do it because it doesn't make sense and its a waste of precious resources.
She ended by advising individuals who are about to get married to pray instead because it is only the maker who grants successful marriages and not needless pre-wedding shower and pre-wedding photoshoot.
READ ALSO:
Pre-wedding photoshoot: Innovative ways to save money
Pentecost Church bans sexually suggestive pre-wedding photos
Photos: Lovers fall into river during pre-wedding photoshoot
Check out the video Maame Yeboah making this revelation below: