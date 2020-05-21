1,898 persons recover as Ghana's COVID-19 cases increase

The COVID-19 cases in Ghana has seen 173 new cases increasing the number to 6,269, according to the Ghana Health Service’s latest update.
The update also indicated 125 more recoveries, raising the number of recoveries to 1,898.
The Ghana Health Service disclosed this in its latest update on Wednesday night [May 20, 2020].
The increase, per the GHS update, is attributed to new cases found in Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western and Central regions.
The total active Coronavirus cases is now at 4,340.
Eight persons are still in critical condition with the number of tests administered in the region of 187,000.
The Greater Accra region still leads with 4,582 confirmed cases, followed by the Ashanti region with 921 cases.
The cases in the Western and Central regions have now increased to 170 and 285 respectively.
So far, the Savannah, Ahafo and Bono East regions have not recorded any case of the virus.
Regional breakdown
Count of Cases per Region
Count of Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 4,582
Ashanti Region – 921
Central Region – 285
Western Region – 170
Eastern Region – 106
Western North Region – 57
Volta Region – 41
Northern Region – 31
Oti Region – 26
Upper East Region – 26