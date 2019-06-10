11-year-old girl defiled by Lotto receiver

A 21-year-old lotto receiver, Gabriel Azumah, is standing trial before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl.
He is said to have lured the victim to his friend’s room and had sexual intercourse with her.
Azumah pleaded guilty to the offence of defilement of a female under 16 years before the court presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwa Doko.
The court, therefore, granted him bail in the sum of GHC10,000 with three sureties. He will reappear on June 17, 2019.
Sergeant Opoku Aniagyei who prosecuted said the complainant, who is the victim’s grandfather, lives in the same vicinity with Azumah at Chokor, a suburb of Accra.
He said on March 25, 2019, at about 7:00 p:m., the victim was sent on an errand by her grandmother, and on her way back home, Azumah called the victim and told her that her father was standing somewhere waiting for her.
The prosecution said Azumah then lured the victim into his friend’s room and had sexual intercourse with her.
Sergeant Aniagyei added that the victim delayed in returning home, her grandmother followed up, only to be informed that she(victim) was seen in the company of Azumah.
He said when Azumah saw the victim’s grandmother, he fled and went into hiding.
On May 25, 2019, at about 9:00 p.m., the prosecution said Azumah was arrested and in his caution statement, admitted the offence.
Credit : Graphicoline