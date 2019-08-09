110 headteachers to be transferred for taking unapproved examination fees

About 110 headteachers in the Ga West Municipality in the Greater Accra Region are set to be transferred by the Ghana Education Service, GES for taking unapproved examination fees.
The headteachers reportedly did not obey the GES’ directive not to take monies from pupils as printing fees for their third term examination.
All the affected teachers are expected to converge on the Amansaman Basic School park today [Friday], to pick up their letters of re-posting.
Meanwhile in defence of the action of the headteachers, the Zonal Chairman of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) in Ga West, Richard Kwashie Kovey, said the headteachers were forced to make those decisions because funds for the examination delayed in arriving.
He challenged the punishment being meted out to the headteachers describing it as unfair as some of them are being demoted to teach at the basic level.
''We are looking at 110 headteachers. For most of them, what we have heard is that they are being sent to teach in Kindergarten. If you send someone who is a maths or social studies teacher to kindergarten, you can imagine what will happen to those 4-year-old KG students.”
The GES had warned headteachers against charging parents to print examination questions.
Headteachers were given the liberty to write examination questions on the chalkboard, sparking a trend with teachers posting photos of writing questions on the board.
The GES later directed that headteachers of public Basic Schools should contact printers in their locality to print exam papers for them on credit while waiting for the Based Grant (Ghc5.00 per head) to be released to defray the indebtedness therefrom.
That, out of the Ghc5.00 per head, head teaches should use Ghc 3.00 per head for pupils in KG1 to Primary 3, Ghc4.00 per head for pupils in Primary 4 to Primary 6 and Ghc5.00 for pupils in Junior High Schools.
Some headteachers levied the fees on the pupils since they could not find the resources to print the questions on credit.