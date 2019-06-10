2019 BECE : First Lady wishes candidates best of luck

The First Lady of the Republic, Rebecca Akufo- Addo has wished Basic Certificate Examination Candidates, BECE best of luck in their exams as they begin today June 10 2019.
This year's candidates comprise of 517,332 final-year junior high schools (JHS) students which include 263,616 males and 253,716 females.
The 2019 BECE candidates, who are from 16,871 public and private JHSs, will write the examination at 1,880 centres across the country.
The examination, which will be written from June 10-14, 2019, will be manned by 1,880 supervisors and 18,136 invigilators.
Last year,2018, 509,824 candidates took the examination, meaning that there has been an increase of 7,508 candidates.
In a Facebook post, the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo Addo wished candidates good luck in their examination
''Good luck to our precious children writing their BECE exams which starts today. I pray that all their needs are met and for God’s grace to cover them throughout this week and beyond. Let's do the best we can, to make them feel at ease during this period''.
Meanwhile, the examination board, West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in an effort to help curb examination malpractice in the country has instituted some measures to prevent future occurrences.
The measures include banning the use of cellular devices at examination centres with immediate effect. Consequently, invigilators, supervisors and candidates will not be allowed to use mobile phones and other such gadgets during examinations.
According to WAEC, the ban had become necessary after the results of a research which established that adults were primary culprits in examination malpractice at all levels of education in the country.
Also, WAEC indicated that no supervisor or invigilator would be allowed, under any circumstance, to supervise or invigilate candidates from schools to which the supervisor or invigilator was affiliated.
