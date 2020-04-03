27 Nigerian 'Okada' riders arrested for using illegal routes to enter Ghana

Some 27 Nigerians have been arrested at Ketu South for using illegal routes to enter Ghana.
The 27 men are said to be 'Okada' riders in Nigeria but decided to move to Ghana to ply their trade due to the lockdown directive in Lagos and Abuja.
The 27 who entered through Ketu South were coming to ply their trade in Aflao in the Volta Region but have all been arrested.
They are currently being held at the arrival hall and will be repatriated.
The Municipal Chief Executive of Ketu South Elliot Agbenorwu says the 27 men are currently being questioned and after all necessary interrogations are done, they will be sent back to Nigeria.
The Ghana Immigration Service recently disclosed that some Ghanaians are helping foreigners to enter the country through illegal routes.
This was after President Akufo-Addo directed for the closure of all borders of the country to help combat COVID-19.
"We have noted especially at the Afloa border stretch various attempt by individuals both foreigners and Ghanaians to enter illegally. They have been intercepted by the border patrol..." Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (DCGI) in-charge of Command Post and Operations, Mr Laud Kwesi Affrifah said.
But he explained that community members along the Afloa border are helping foreigners to enter the country without going through the mandatory self-quarantine and testing for Covid-19