Accra: 2019 May Day celebration underway (Video)

This year's May Day celebration is underway in Accra today May 1 2019.
The day will also be celebrated across all the sixteen regions of the country. This year’s May Day event will be marked under the theme, "Sustainable Pension for all: The Role of Social Partners," the TUC has said.
TUC in a press release said a National May Day Parade will be held at the Black Star Square (Independence Square) in Accra from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm.
“This year workers will converge at Obra sport (Kwame Nkrumah Circle) at 6.00am. Procession will start at 7.00am through Farisco traffic light to TUC Headquarters, through the old polo grounds then continue to the Black Star Square where workers will be addressed by the Secretary General of TUC (Ghana) on behalf of Organised Labour and the President and the President of Ghana on behalf of the country,” TUC in a statement added.
Pay attention to inscriptions on placards during May Day parade - Minority to Prez.
The Minority in Parliament has charged President Akufo-Addo to pay particular attention to inscriptions on placards by workers at the workers during the May Day parade.
Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu argued that sentiments of workers are mostly carried on those placards. Speaking on the floor of Parliament he tasked the government to improve on the working conditions of workers.
''The placards manifest internal deep wounds that need the attention of the state and sometimes the attention of the President to address them. Sometimes there are legitimate concerns raised for the betterment of their situation as workers''.