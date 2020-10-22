Akufo-Addo can't do more than Buhari in SARS chaos - Annoh-Dompreh

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Chairman for the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, has brushed off calls by some Ghanaians that President Akufo-Addo should intervene to stop the ongoing violence in Nigeria.
President Akufo-Addo had earlier been criticised by some Ghanaians for being silent on the development.
President Akufo-Addo who is the ECOWAS Chair on October 21, 2020, Tweeted about the SARS impasse amid several calls and urged all parties to remain calm and resolve the issue.
Mr. Annoh-Dompreh says it was not Akufo-Addo's responsibility to take measures to end the ongoing impasse and the best he can do is call for calm.
“I think the President could not have done more than that. He is a diplomat and at this stage, it is not much about how enduring your commentaries are. I am aware of the backstage consultation that has been going on for the past two weeks.”
“The President could not have said more than what he said. The President cannot do more than President Buhari who is the head of the country and has to bring leadership to bear," he said on The Point of View on Citi TV.
Mr. Annoh-Dompreh, however, indicated that the President as an ECOWAS Chairman can only engage with Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari with the hope of ending the impasse.
“As ECOWAS Chairman what more can he do than to call President Buhari and as he indicated in the tweet that he has already engaged President Buhari. For me, it is enough for now and what is important is the discussions that are ongoing.”
President Akufo-Addo has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to use dialogue in addressing the impasse.
He tweeted : "I join all well-meaning persons in calling for calm, and the use of dialogue in resolving the #EndSARS impasse in Nigeria. I have spoken with President Buhari, who is committed to this end, and has begun the processes that will lead to reform."
"Violence, be it on the part of the Police or protesters, cannot be the solution. To the families who have lost their loved ones, I express my sincere condolences, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery. 2/2 #EndSARS."
Politicians around the world have condemned the impasse.
In a tweet, Former US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton asked Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian army to “stop killing young #EndSARS protesters”.
US presidential candidate Joe Biden said his “heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one in the violence”.