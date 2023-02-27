Akufo-Addo eulogises 'unifier' late Yagbonwura

President Akufo-Addo has described the late Paramount Chief of Gonja Traditional area, Yagbonwura Sulemana Jakpa Tuntumba Boresa I, as a man of peace and a development-oriented chief of Gonjaland.
He said, the late Yagbonwura was a peace maker, unifier and a God-fearing chief in the country.
The President stated that he was not only a God-fearing person but also sociable, humble and a developer.
President Akufo-Addo made the remarks here in Damongo, the traditional capital of the Gonjaland Sunday, on the seventh day Adua (final funeral rites) of the late paramount chief.
The President said the chief was a key to the development of the Gonja kingdom and the country as well.
He recounted the major role played by the late Yagbonwura as part of the three eminent chiefs in resolving the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis.
“His role in the mediation of the Dagbon crises could not be undermined,” the President stated.
The President said the chief was part of the initiators of the creation of the region.
He, however, urged them to come together as one to help develop the area.
The Yagbonwura, Sulemana Jakpa Tuntumba Boresa I, died on Sunday, February 5, 2023 after a short illness, he was 90 years old.
Savannah Regional Minister, Mr Saeed Muhazu Jibril, thanked the President on behalf of the chiefs of Gonja Traditional area for giving them a region.
He said the number of developments the region comes with were much appreciated.
He said the carving of the Savannah Region out of the mother Northern Region had really boosted the development of the Gonja kingdom.
The minister therefore, appealed for more infrastructure development projects from the President to the area as the region still needs more development.