Akufo-Addo explains why Ghana's Covid-19 cases keep rising

President Akufo-Addo has explained why Ghana's Covid-19 cases keep rising.
The President in its 11th Covid-19 update said the increase in cases means the virus has spread and it's still spreading.
According to him, the more testing we do as a country the more infected persons we are likely to discover.
"I have to address a matter which has to do with our case count especially in recent weeks which is giving calls for anxiety. The increase in numbers indicates that the virus has spread and continues to spread. We have to bear in mind at all times that the more people we test for the virus the more people are likely to discover as positive and that gives us the opportunity to isolate and treat them. If we do not test people for the virus we will not find the people who are positive let alone isolate them from the population and treat them and prevent them from spreading the virus."
He said the country has so far carried out 254,331 tests for Covid-19 and the continues aggressive tracing and testing will lead to a reduction in the spread of the virus.
"For example, the total number of tests that we have conducted in Ghana with a population of 31 million 254,331 is one of the highest on the African continent. Furthermore many countries in the world are not implementing a policy on enhanced contact tracing and this makes our data qualitatively different and more effective in the fight against Covid-19. Indeed, the success of our tracing, testing and treating will lead in the end to a reduction in the number of cases."
President Akufo-Addo also disclosed that as at midnight of June 13, the total number of positives cumulatively stands at 11, 964.
4, 258 persons have also recovered from the virus with the death toll at 54.
The country's positivity rate is also at 4.7