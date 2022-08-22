Akufo-Addo extends Anthony Boateng's contract at GES

President Akufo-Addo has extended the term of service of the Deputy Director-General (Management Services) of the Ghana Education Service, Anthony Boateng for another year.
This comes after the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum made an official request to the President in a document dated August 19, 2022.
During the period of extension, Anthony Boateng will continue his current role and assist in the development of the Ministry’s National Education Institute as approved by Cabinet.
The President in letter released humbly accepted the extension and also took the opportunity to congratulate the Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Anthony Boateng.
“It is expected that during this period of extension, you will continue in your current role and assist in the development of the National Education Institute as approved by the Cabinet.” said in the statement.
The extension is effective August 17, 2022, to August 16, 2023.
According to available records, this is the second request of extension contract for Anthony Boateng as the Deputy Director-General (Management Services) of GES.
On 2nd August 2021, the office of the President had granted one year extension of Service to Mr. Anthony Boateng, Deputy Director-General for the Ghana Education Service.
He is a senior Member of the Ghana Bar Association and belong to several professional bodies both locally and internationally.
It might be important to add that he has served as Ag. Executive Secretary of the National Teaching Council and among his current schedules is that he is the Chairman of the National Steering Committee on the Implementation of Inclusive Education in Ghana.