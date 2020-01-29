Alex Mould to bury daughter tomorrow

Former CEO of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Alex Mould, will lay to rest his daughter, Elvina Nah Densua Mould, on January 30.
The interment will precede a Mass burial service at the Christ the King Roman Catholic Church in Accra at 9 am.
The family will have a private burial for the late Elvina Nah Densua Mould at the Gethsemane Memorial Gardens at East Legon in Accra.
Miss Mould died on New Year after being diagnosed with malaria during a vacation in Mauritius.
She arrived on the island on December 23, 2019, where it was found out she had malaria. Following treatment, Nah Densua passed on.
A heartbroken Alex Mould took to social media to confirm the demise of his daughter while explaining that she was quarantined after the discovery of her ailment but the health agency in the Indian Ocean island country had little success in treating it.
He requested for a transfer for her to be treated in London but his wish was not granted because she was quarantined.
Alex Mould, in a heart-felt message thanked all well-wishers “for the continued outpouring of prayers, love and sympathy" while asking sympathizers to “respect the privacy of our family as we come to terms with our loss.”