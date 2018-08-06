AMERI DEAL:COPEC joins calls for Energy Minister to be sacked

Pressure keeps mounting on President Akufo Addo to sack the Energy minister, Boakye Agyarko, over the AMERI deal. Latest to join in the call is the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, (COPEC).
Under the new agreement, a new company, Mytilineous International Trading Company, will take over the management of the AMERI power plant for 15 years.
The new company has offered to pay AMERI an amount of $52,160,560, with the government paying the remaining $39 million to the Dubai-based AMERI Energy to wash its hands off the deal entirely.
According to the Duncan Amoah, Executive Director of COPEC, but for the diligence of civil society, the country would have incurred some additional cost in signing the AMERI deal. In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, monitored by PrimeNewsGhana, he noted,
“We believe that our president is not only a listening President but one who is interested in issues of accountability, and value for money and where you have issues such as a deal that would have cost an Additional 840million dollars, but for the due diligence of our parliamentarians and civil society, we only think that it is fair and proper that the President would have resigned by now. The President would have to take the difficult decision of rather cracking the whip.”
He explained that while this does not count as causing financial loss to the state, because the deal had not been signed, he was quick to add, that there was an attempt to renegotiate and inflate the total value of the deal, hence whoever had a hand in this should be held accountable.
“Our call is to forestall any future recurrence where public officials are given positions and expected to act in public interest, yet decide to act in their own interest, appropriate sanctions would be deterrent enough to prevent any other state official from engaging in such games,” Mr. Duncan Amoah said.
President Akufo-Addo on July 20, 2018, approved the new and revised AMERI power deal.
The Minority in Parliament then raised serious concerns about the 'revised deal', saying, Ghana will suffer more under the new agreement.
Moments after the concerns were raised, sources close to the Office of the President said the revised Ameri deal would be canceled due to claims that President Akufo-Addo was misled in signing the deal.
Meanwhile, the VRA staff is also calling for the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko to be sacked.
