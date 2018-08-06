Gabby Otchere-Darko reacts to his alleged involvement in Ameri deal

Gabby Otchere-Darko, a cousin to President Akufo-Addo, has denied reports that he was involved in the controversial Ameri deal re-negotiation.
In a picture which has since gone viral on social media, Gabby Otchere-Darko is seen seated by Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko with some management from Ameri.
However, in a disclaimer, Gabby Otchere-Darko wrote on his facebook wall: “Yes, I am aware of this picture which has been making the rounds in the media for some time now”.
“The twist, being fronted by the NDC, is that the picture is evidence that I, Gabby, and my cousin, Edward, are involved (or have been involved) somehow or the other with Ameri. It is a completely false allegation. I have absolutely nothing to do with Ameri. I have no business with them and have had no business with them. Even more materially, I have nothing to do with the renegotiated deal on the Ameri power plant that was brought before Parliament in July. I also know for a fact that Edward has nothing, and I mean nothing, whatsoever to do with Ameri or any deal involving Ameri and the power plant. He has no social media page, so please allow me to speak on his behalf as well. In fact, the Edward I know would have nothing at all to do with Ameri!
“The picture you see was taken when the Ameri people visited the Ridge campaign office of Nana Akufo-Addo in December 2016, when John Mahama was still president. You can see several copies of the 2016 NPP manifesto on the table and a framed campaign photo of Nana and Bawumia on the wall. Let me stress this material fact: it was the only day that Edward or myself ever met the Ameri people or any of their representatives.
“Let me stress, Edward and I have not been in any way or form involved with Ameri or any of the parties in this renegotiated deal on the Ameri plant that was sent to parliament last month. We have had no involvement or discussions, directly or indirectly, with any of the parties on this deal – not the Ministry, not Metka, not Mytilineos and certainly not Ameri. For the avoidance of doubt, not only was I not consulted by any of the parties on this transaction, my firm, was also not consulted.”
Meanwhile, the Senior Staff of the Association of the Volta River Authority (VRA) is calling for the immediate dismissal of the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, for misleading President Akufo-Addo on the new arrangement on the AMERI power deal.
The Senior Staff Association and the Public Services Workers Union at the VRA have earlier said the new deal “will bring more hardship to the good people of our dear country- Ghana”.
Pressure has mounted on President Akufo-Addo to either sack the Energy Minister or he resigns honourably ever since the news broke that President Akufo-Addo was misled in signing the new AMERI deal agreement.
Under the new agreement, a new company, Mytilineous International Trading Company, will take over the management of the AMERI power plant for 15 years.
The new company has offered to pay AMERI an amount of $52,160,560, with the government paying the remaining $39 million to the Dubai-based AMERI Energy to wash its hands off the deal entirely.
The agreement covering the new deal was laid before Parliament for approval.
But the staff contends that Ghana had just less than three years left to assume control of the plant under the old deal.