Anas Aremeyaw Anas reveals why he investigated GFA

Ace investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has disclosed that the very thing that challenged him to investigate the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was because of the severe betrayal by some imposters against the modest commitment of some football administrators to develop Ghana football.
According to Anas Aremeyaw Anas, his primary aim for his latest undercover documentary named ‘Number 12’ “is for the sake of more sanity and transparency that I have decided to scrape clean this tainted football system for a fresh start.”
In a long-but-worth reading write-up on Facebook, tilted ‘OF GHANA’S SPORTING HEROES AND VILLAINS: THE SILENT MUSINGS OF ANAS AREMAEYAW ANAS – #NUMBER12’, Anas Aremeyaw Anas said “Unfortunately, the Alhaji Grusahs, Nanabenyin Eyisons, Abdus Salam Yakubus, Abbey Pobees - humble people with modest means who put their all into the sport - have been betrayed by a few imposters and mercenaries.
It is for these poor folks, the duped, long-suffering fans and the numerous sports journalists some of whom I have mentioned here - journalists who get to work at the crack of dawn and stay late to bring up-to-date news to the public - that I have undertaken this "Number 12" assignment."
Meanwhile, even before Ghanaians await the premiere of the latest Anas Aremeyaw documentary, The President of Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi has being in the grips of the Criminal Investigative Department CID, of the Ghana Police Service after the President of Ghana called for his arrest, for allegedly defrauding some investors by false pretenses as it was captured in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ undercover documentary.
The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Kweku Baako has said the latest exposé is going to be “an explosive mix” as the rot in Ghana football will be uncovered adding that there may be no way back for some of the officials caught up in this latest exposé.
“We are all sentimental and it hurts sometimes when you see a fine gentleman or gentlemen or good persons; people you know or like, becoming casualties… As we walk around, all of us have weaknesses and if you are not strong or if you are not careful, no matter how good you are, you get exposed and it becomes irredeemable. The damage is irredeemable [in this one]”. Kweku Baako said on Metro TV.
However, in his latest write-up, tilted ‘OF GHANA’S SPORTING HEROES AND VILLAINS: THE SILENT MUSINGS OF ANAS AREMAEYAW ANAS – #NUMBER12’ the celebrated investigative Journalist, said “the very foundation of Ghana football will collapse in a heap, to be rebuilt by the concerned sports journalists and the honest football people who will remain standing.”
The details of the documentary’s release have emerged on fliers and billboards, indicating it will be premiered in Accra on June 6, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre.
There will also be screenings in Kumasi, Tamale, and Takoradi between June 9 and June 16.