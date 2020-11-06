Anijie Global Foundation calls for support to renovate Chosen Children’s Center in Darkuman

As part of Anijie Global Foundation’s monthly outreach in contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals, on November 7 2020, the NGO will embark on a mission in helping make the lives of the children at the Chosen Childrens’ Orphanage, Darkuman conducive through an event dubbed “Revamp et Jollity”.
The purpose of this project is to educate and translate the ambition of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2, 3, 4, 9 ,11 and 17 into effective action through zero hunger, quality education, improving infrastructures leading to good health and well-being as well as Sustainable cities and communities at Chosen Children Centre in Accra.
As part of this Anijie Global will refurbish the orphanage home and donate food items, mattresses, cooking utensils, toiletries and many more.
The founder of the NGO, Miss Maudlyn Akosua Awuku urges the general public to contribute to making the lives of these lovely kids better by supporting this cause through monetary donations and items.
On the NGOs last visit to the Chosen Children’s orphanage in 2019, the caretakers entreated all and sundry to come to their aid and mentions the dire need of a change in their facilities such as their poor latrine systems, unroofed dining area, lack of mattresses and the need of mosquito nets to help attain SDG 3; good health and well-being.
The day, amongst its major goal of refurbishing the facility also promises to be fun-filled with a party for the kids to commemorate the event.
Anijie Global Foundation established on May 13, 2019, is a Non-governmental organization (NGO) with the sole purpose of creating an enabling environment for the socio-economic empowerment of all persons, especially children, women and youth across Ghana, the Sub-Saharan African region and beyond as commitment towards the Global Development Agenda.
The foundation since its emergence has embarked on SDG outreaches in basic schools and a Red Tour project in October which engaged girls and young women to stay healthy during menstruation and address some myths around it.
The organization is set out to improve the quality of lives through appropriate and sustainable interventions and initiatives in lights of Agenda 2030, and the garnering of commitments towards the realization of Agenda 2063, “The Africa We Want”.
To support this worthy cause in cash/ more information contact Anijie Global Foundation’s treasurer on +233(0)247161465 or email anijie.global.foundation @gmail.com