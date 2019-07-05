Arrest of journalist: Ajarfor was given heavy doses of pain killers, disregard 'no torture' reports- Lawyer

One of the Lawyers for Emmanuel Ajarfor the ModernGhana editor has urged the public to disregard reports circulating that the medical checkup proves that the National Security operatives did not torture the journalist.
In a post on Facebook by renowned journalist Mabel Aku Banaseh, the lawyer Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo wrote:
“Disregard any story circulating that there is a medical report which exonerates the national security from the allegation of torture. The journalist was given heavy doses of pain killers when he first reported to the Police hospital and we have evidence of same. Those who are panicky should relax. They will hear from us before close of day.
“And yes we will seek justice for the journalist by both criminal and civil means. Luckily he lodged a complaint at the Legon police station. He is able to identify those who assaulted him. He knows where they work. We will follow up the report. There will be an identification parade.
“We will fish them out. We will pursue them in the civil courts as well. The national security office has CCTV cameras all over. We will subpoena all their footage for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. They destroy it at their own peril. Trust me we haven't even begun.”
There has been a story in the media that the medical reports proved that he was not tortured.
The National Security operatives had earlier denied allegations by Ajarfor and Mr Britwum a reporter at ModernGhana.
There was a twist to the whole issue when Mr Britwum made a U-turn by quashing his earlier claims that he was tortured.
Mr Ajarfor, however, maintains that he was assaulted by the operative.
On Thursday, July 4, 2019, Mr Ajarfor was hit with three charges of mainly conspiracy to commit crime, unauthorized access to electronic records and stealing.
He is set to appear before the court to answer to the charges.