Ashaiman brutality: Refrain from meting out extra-judicial justice to them - Mahama to GAF

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to refrain from meting out extra-judicial justice to residents of Ashaiman over the death of a young soldier.
Mahama in a post expressed disappointment and regret in the brutality that happened in Ashaiman on Tuesday, March 7.
“I am deeply saddened by the death of one of our soldiers, at such a young age, in Ashaiman. Lordina and I extend our deepest condolences to his bereaved and grieving family, and the officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces,” the former President said in a Facebook post.
While commiserating with the family and officers of GAF over the death of the soldier, Mahama urged the GAF to exercise restraint and allow due process to investigate, apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators.
“As your former Commander in Chief, I do appreciate how such unexpected deaths affect the Force,” he stressed before asking the military to restrain themselves and allow for mandated state agencies to bring the killers of Trooper Sherrif Imoro to book.
He also sympathized with the victims of military brutality as evidenced in videos and photos that went viral during the swoop which the military high command confirmed was authorized.
In a March 8 statement, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) said that the operation was not to avenge the killing of soldier, Trooper Imoro Sherrif, but rather, to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.
Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Nogbey has disclosed that about 150 out of the 184 individuals arrested by the military have been released.
Read Mahama’s full statement below:
"I am deeply saddened by the death of one of our soldiers, at such a young age, in Ashaiman.
Lordina and I extend our deepest condolences to his bereaved and grieving family, and the officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces.
As your former Commander in Chief, I do appreciate how such unexpected deaths affect the Force.
However, I encourage you to exercise restraint and allow due process to investigate, apprehend, prosecute and punish the perpetrator(s) of the dastardly act.
There are obviously many people who live and work in Ashaiman who are innocent of this heinous crime. The military must, therefore, refrain from meting out extra-judicial justice to them.
I also sympathise with the victims of the torture in Ashaiman as a result of this unfolding death of a serving soldier.
I pray we find peace and harmony in our dear country, as the government and state institutions immediately step in to address this potentially inflammatory development between Ashaiman and the Ghana Armed Forces; including providing commensurate compensation for all persons affected."