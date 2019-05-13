Asiakwa attack : DCE appeals to IGP to transfer more police officers to the area

The Asiakwa District Chief Executive (DCE) Bernard Baah Amoako has appealed to the Inspector General of Police, IGP to transfer more police officers to the area following the killing of a fifty-seven-year-old teacher in the area.
Six (6) teenagers have all been arrested and are on remand having brutally assaulted the Salvation Army School teacher George Somuah Bosompem to death.
In a press statement signed by the Asiakwa assembly member, Bernard Baah Amoako condemning the incident, he appealed to the IGP to transfer more personnel to the area.
He also called on teachers in the area who have boycotted classrooms because of Mr George Somuah Bosompem's death to rescind their decisions.
Here are excerpts of the statement
''The view at which the community especially parents of the suspects handed their wards to the police themselves demonstrates how the whole community is ready to assist the police in their work and ensure that the community is safe from such miscreants moving forward''
''We entreat everybody to remain calm because Asiakwa is safe. We cannot run away from the fact that last week's incident has brought the name of Asiakwa into disrepute, but we can assure everybody that they are safe. We, therefore, condemn the ungodly behaviour of these youths. We appeal to the teachers to rescind their decisions and go back to their classrooms because their safety is guaranteed''.
''Finally, we are appealing to the Inspector General of Police to transfer more police personnel to Asiakwa to augment the efforts of the five (5) available now which we find very inadequate. We also pledge to support the police in their investigations, the family of the deceased, and the teachers in any way we can''.
