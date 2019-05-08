Asiakwa attack : We are working to apprehend two other suspects - Police

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh says his outfit is working to ensure the other two suspects involved in the attack on the Asiakwa teacher, George Somuah Bosompem are apprehended.
Some youth of Asiakwa have ruthlessly beaten the headteacher of the Salvation Army Basic School to death after he threatened to report them to the Police for smoking in his backyard and stealing his farm produce. Also, for engaging in open defecation in the school. The teenagers attacked the deceased teacher with sticks, stones, blocks and other deadly weapons.
Four other teenage suspects, Richard Amaning, 18, Mireku Emmanuel 17, Philip Okodie,17, and Paul Boadu,18 who are currently in Police custody were arraigned and have been remanded to reappear on the 14th of May 2019.
The Asiakwa Court presided over by Ms Alice Efua Yirenkyi charged the four teenagers with conspiracy to commit murder and murder.
READ ALSO: E/R: Youth in Asiakwa have a plan to harm teachers - Colleague to deceased teacher
In an interview with Citi Fm, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said his outfit is working to ensure the other two suspects are arrested
“We will pursue the other two who are also on the run and get them arrested. We will do a thorough investigation and a postmortem to back our case in court.”
The deceased, George Somuah Bosompem died at the St. Joseph’s Hospital at Koforidua.
For Prime News in Ghana visit primenewsghana.com