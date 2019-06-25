Asiakwa attack : Alleged killers of deceased teacher to reappear in court today

The six accused persons facing prosecution over the murder of a 55-year-old teacher of Salvation Army Basic School in Asiakwa, George Somuah Bosompem are expected to reappear at the Kibi district magistrate Court today, Tuesday, June 25.
The Magistrate Court presided over by Her Worship Alice Efua Yirenkyi on May 14, 2019 remanded into police custody the six accused persons – Richard Amaning, 18, Mireku Emmanuel, 19, Philip Kodie, 19, Offei Frimpong, 19, Ezekiel Boadu, 20, and Evans Aboagye alias Otega, 19 facing charges of conspiracy to commit crime with Murder.
Prosecutor Margaret Kontoh pleaded the Court to remand the accused to enable prosecution to conduct further investigations into the birth records of the accused persons in their school to reconcile their real ages. Though the defence counsel, Peter Nimo, had earlier challenged the ages provided by prosecution stating that all the accused persons are below 18 years, therefore, the case must be tried at Juvenile Court.
Meanwhile, defence counsel had pleaded alibi for two of the accused persons -Mireku Emmanuel and Philip Kodie stating that they were not present in the community during the incident.
His plea was not taken by the Court which remanded the accused persons into police custody to reappear on June 25, 2019.
Scores of residents, the family of deceased and teachers thronged the court and hooted at the accused persons as they were being whisked away to prison custody. Present at the Court were both Municipal, Regional and National Executives of Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT).
The deceased teacher, George Somuah Bosompem was the Steward of Methodist Church and a Religious and Moral Education as well as Twi Teacher at Salvation Army Basic School.
Mr. Bosompem was brutalized to death by the six young men for protesting against the invasion of the school farms by wee smokers who steal snails and defecate in the school.
