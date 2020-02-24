Auditor-General to surcharge undeserving GETFund scholarship beneficiaries

The Auditor-General has hinted of plans to disallow and surcharge undeserving GETfund scholarship beneficiaries.
A performance audit report of the Auditor-General on the administration of scholarships by GETFund from 2012 to 2018 revealed that some politicians, lecturers and media personalities benefitted from the scheme, a policy meant for needy but brilliant students.
The Education Minister, Mathew Opoku Prempeh is listed as studying National and International Security at Harvard University, receiving $12,800 for living expenses and $11,200 as tuition fees.
Procurement Minister Sarah Adwoa Safo is also listed studying at the Harvard Kennedy School enjoying $12,800 in allowances with $17,004 in tuition fees.
READ ALSO: GES denies awarding GETFund scholarships to Napo, Adwoa Safo and NaCCA boss
Dr. Armah is studying Philosophy in Education at the University of Aberdeen, which comes with a benefit of £38,400 for living expenses in addition to £33,000 for tuition fees.
In the report, Auditor-General said they may disallow and surcharged the individuals involved.
READ ALSO: Reports suggesting I received GETfund scholarship as Minister borne out of mischief and lies - Napo
"The Auditor-General in accordance with article 187(7)(b) will serve the GETFund with a notice of the intention to disallow items of expenditure (the granting of scholarships) contrary to Section (2)(b) of of the GETFund Act, 2000 (Act 581) and may proceed to surcharge."
Full statement below :