Bawumia launches ‘No Guarantor’ Students Loan Scheme

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 launched ‘No Guarantor’ policy for the Students Loan scheme.
The launch came off at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
READ ALSO: ECG gives customers 1-month moratorium ahead of update exercise
The no guarantor policy removes the requirement for student loan applicants to produce a guarantor before accessing the loan.
“The No Guarantor Student Loan, the cumbersome and restrictive scheme of students providing SSNIT contributors as guarantors before they could access student loans for tertiary education, has been abolished," Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stated at the launch.
The No Guarantor Student Loan policy makes it possible for qualified young Ghanaians to access loans to fund their tertiary education, using their Ghana card”.
After this launch, students only need a Ghana Card to access the loan.