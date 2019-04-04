BREAKING: Bank robbery gone wrong, 1 arrested, two escape with cash

Luck eluded one of three armed robbers who robbed a bank at Kasoa in the Central region.
According to reports, the bank alerted the police who gave the robbers hot chase amidst crossfire at Awutu Obrayeko.
Adom News’ Central Regional correspondent, Kofi Adjei, who was at the scene, reported that the armed robbers, while escaping in their Toyota Corolla with registration number GE 8514-18 hit a speed bump and landed in a ditch at Obrachire.
The robber in the police patrol car
He said two of the armed robbers with the cash managed to escape leaving one.
Read also: Tema: Luck eludes 2 robbers after two robberies within 30 minutes, one shot dead
Kofi Adjei said the police with the help of commercial motor riders [Okada] apprehended one of the robbers.
More soon...
Source: Adomonline