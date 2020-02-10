CBG staff to wear customized African print on Mondays to promote Wear Ghana initiative

The Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has introduced a customized African fabric for its staff.
The corporate Monday-wear is part of plans to promote the Ghana Wear initiative.
The fabric is designed with the bank's iconic logo and dynamic colours. Speaking at the launch, Daniel Wilson Addo, Managing Director of CBG was passionate about what the cloth symbolizes for the bank.
"Today marks another day that we can say we did something different as a bank. Introducing another innovation to the project the image of the bank makes me very proud. With this new corporate wear, we are affirming our commitment to our customers and potential to present CBG's values, mission and vision throughout our service approach and customer experience".
Mr Addo also advised his colleagues to present themselves well in the CBG cloth to project the brand well and as walking billboards for CBG.
"We are looking beautiful in our new corporate wear for Mondays. Let us remember that as we wear this beautiful CBG cloth, we represent the brand, In everything that we do, let us remember our core values, mission and vision", he concluded.
Director of Human Capital at CBG Ms Esi Mmirba Wilson in her remarks said the inspiration behind the initiative to wear the African print on Mondays was to start the week with something Ghanaian as an innovative loc