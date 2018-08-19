Charlotte Osei shares fondest memory of Kofi Annan

Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Charlotte Osei has shared her fondest memory of the former UN Secretary-General, Kofi Annan.
Charlotte Osei's narration comes after the demise of the UN Chief Kofi Annan in Switzerland on August 18, 2018, after a short illness.
Narrating her encounter with Kofi Annan, Charlotte Osei, said "you reached out to me several times and gave your support, quietly and generously. You invited me home and you called personally to commend me in December 2016."
In a social media, Charlotte Osei added that"the news has been difficult to accept but we can only submit to the will of the Almighty. The loss to the world is colossal, and to Ghana, you are irreplaceable. May we learn from your successes and from your failures."
In a statement, the current UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was proud of working with Kofi Annan.
“Like so many, I was proud to call Kofi Annan a good friend and mentor. I was deeply honoured by his trust in selecting me to serve as UN High Commissioner for Refugees under his leadership. He remained someone I could always turn to for counsel and wisdom — and I know I was not alone.”
“He provided people everywhere with a space for dialogue, a place for problem-solving and a path to a better world. In these turbulent and trying times, he never stopped working to give life to the values of the United Nations Charter. His legacy will remain a true inspiration for all of us,” he added.
Other world leaders are also mourning Kofi Annan.
British Prime Minister, Theresa Mary May said Annan reformed the UN and made a huge contribution to the world.
“A great leader and reformer of the UN, he made a huge contribution to making the world he has left a better place than the one he was born into. My thoughts and condolences are with his family,” she posted on Twitter.