Check out extracts from Prez. Akufo-Addo's 5th address on COVID-19

President Akufo-Addo on April 5, 2020, addressed Ghanaians on the state of COVID-19 in the country.
The President touched on government absorbing water bills of Ghanaians for the next three months.
He also said a decision to extend the current lockdown on Accra and Kumasi will be made this week.
READ ALSO: We're about to enter a critical phase of Covid-19 fight, 15,000 test results expected this week - Akufo-Addo
Here are extracts from his address.
1. Being a Ghanaian means we look out for each other.
2. Thank you to each one of you, law-abiding citizens.
3. I'm extremely perturbed by unpatriotic Ghanaians circulating old videos of attacks on citizenry. "It is said".
4. We should all be in this fight together.
5. 804 persons quarantined have been released to be with their families.
6. I salutes frontline health and security workers for putting their lives on the line to save others.
7. GHS8,750,000 has been received so far for the fight. I'm happy that many of my appointees have followed my example to donate their salaries.
8. Through the course of the coming week, the determination will be made as to whether or not to extend the two-week lockdown. I have, however, extended the closure of our borders for two more weeks.
9. The GWCL and ECG have been directed to ensure a stable supply of water and electricity in this period.
10. The president has announced that the government will take care of water bills for the next 3 months (April, May, June).
11. Govt will roll out a soft loan scheme with a two-year repayment plan for micro, small and medium scale businesses.
12. We’ll decide on extension of lockdown next week.
13.Govt has decided that all health workers will not pay tax on their emoluments for the next three months.