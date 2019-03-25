VIDEO: Chereponi residents migrate to Garinkuka to seek refuge

The residents of troubled Chereponi, a district in the Northern region have migrated to seek refuge in Garinkuka, a village on the Chereponi-Yendi road due to the conflict between the Konkombas and the Chokosis.
The violence which occurred in Chereponi was as at a result of a conflict between the two ethnic groups, Konkombas and Chokosis over a 3-acre piece of land at Nanduni.
The renewed clash has resulted in Danado, Baguli, Mapado, Kinaba, Janyangu and Butom villages all been burnt down.
As a result of the clash, women and children were displaced. Some ended up in bushes around Chereponi whilst others fled to Garinkuka to seek refuge.
Women and Children of Chereponi in Garinkuka
