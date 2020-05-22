CID interrogates Abronye DC

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe 'Abronye DC' is currently under interrogation at the CID Headquarters.
Abronye DC was supposed to report yesterday but failed to honour the invitation.
Abronye DC reported this morning at 9:00 am with his lawyers and some members of the NPP.
He is to assist the police with further information on the complaint lodged by former President John Mahama.
Abronye DC was invited by the police CID after lawyer for John Mahama, Tony Lithur petitioned the CID that Abronye DC had accused him of plotting to assassinate some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
He (Abronye DC) reportedly said some NPP personalities will be assassinated by NDC hirelings doing the bidding of the former President.
Former President Mahama reported Kwame Baffoe Abronye to the police for alleging that he had plans to kill some leading members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
The former President lodged the complaint on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the police headquarters through his lawyers, LithurBrew Company.
Mr Mahama in the petition described the claims as false and urged the CID to probe the NPP Bono Regional Chairman.
“His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama, has firmly instructed me to say that the allegations are, of course, false; and for the avoidance of doubt would like to state that neither the NDC nor he has planned to hire, hired or cause to be hired, or instructed any person or persons to murder or assassinate anybody,” portions of the petition read.
Meanwhile, the CID in an invitation letter signed by its Deputy Director-General, Barima Sasraku II, asked Abroney DC to report to the SIU at 10 am to assist with investigations.
“The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) of the CID Headquarters has commenced investigations into an alleged case of Publication of false news reported by His Excellency Former President John Dramani Mahama against you. You are required to report to Director/SIU on Thursday 21st May 2020 at 10:00 am to assist investigations, please,” the CID invitation letter stated.