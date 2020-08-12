CONIWAS questions government's claim of achieving 85% target of making Accra cleanest city in Africa

The Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS) is questioning the government's claim of achieving 85% of its target at making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.
Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah on August 11, 2020, said government’s promise to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa by 2020 is 85% complete.
Programmes Coordinator for CONIWAS Attah Arhin has challenged the Sanitation Minister to provide data to back her claims.
"When I first heard the Minister I thought that she was pushed to make that statement jokingly but if we are to go by the 85%, I will say that there has been no systematic assessment to confirm this score. I don't know which indicators that the Minister or the ministry used in arriving at this because as far as I am concerned there has not been any strategic plan developed or road map so we don't have the indicators to be able to measure"
The Minister's comments seem to have divided opinion as some believe this is a political talk.
In 2017 President Akufo-Addo said his government aims at making Accra the cleanest on the continent by his first term.
Some Ghanaians have cast doubt over this plan but the Minister for Sanitation Cecilia Dapaah speaking at after a sanitation tour said 100% was achieved during the lockdown but alleges the odds have reduced due to human activities.
“When we don’t do these things, throw garbage into the drains, the drains will be clearer, neater and our homes also will be clean because the Assembly will send the Abobyaa’s (tricycles) round to pick the waste that is what we want. Currently we have achieved about 85% of that aim of making Accra the cleanest in Africa. We all saw 100% during the lockdown so who makes Accra dirty? so we will continue to sensitize people"
President Akufo-Addo last year said the government has achieved immense results in improving sanitation in the country.
He was of the view that his pledge to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa will come to pass.