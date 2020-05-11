Coronavirus: Eat Kontomire, Dawadawa, Millet to boost your immunity - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to be mindful of their diet and nutrition in order to improve their immunity against the coronavirus.
Nana Akufo-Addo, in his 9th address to the nation regarding the government's effort in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, encouraged Ghanaians to consume Kontomire, Dawadawa, Millet, Cashew nuts, Crabs, Plantain, Okro, Brown rice and mushrooms to help build their immune system in the fight against the pandemic.
"We have to improve our hygiene, our fitness and exercises, our eating, generally, our style of living, which will boost our immunity to disease and the virus. For instance, we are told that the key vitamins that fortify our immune system are vitamins A, B6, C, and E. Fortunately for us, in Ghana, all of these can be found in many of our foods, such as oranges, Kontomire, millet, cashew nuts, crabs, plantain, Okro, Dawadawa, Brown rice and Mushrooms."
"Following a good diet, patronising our healthy foods, exercising regularly, ensuring our personal hygiene, and improving our lifestyle habits should become part and parcel of our daily routines, which will help bolster our immune systems, and help us in the fight against the pandemic," the President added.
President Akufo-Addo has also extended the ban on public gathering in the country to May 31.
“Tonight I have come to your homes to announce that the ban on public gathering has been extended to the end of the month that is May 31, 2020."
The extension comes in the wake of reports that religious leaders were persuading the President to lift the ban on public gathering.
READ ALSO : Video : President Akufo-Addo's 9th address on Covid-19 pandemic
The President also warned that people who violate the directive will be dealt with in accordance with the law.
Delivering his ninth national address on the government’s fight against COVID-19, he said the closure of schools and ban on public gatherings imposed serious challenges to Ghanaians but he was appreciative of the acceptance of Ghanaians of the measures.
He said while the ban has created a lot of inconvenience for many Ghanaians, “we have no option but to stay focused.”
As at Sunday May 10, 2020 Ghana had conducted 160,501 tests and with total infections of 4,700 and 494 recoveries. The number of people who have died at 22 deaths.