Court defers ACP Agordzo’s bail application ruling

The High Court has deferred its ruling on the bail application filed by lawyers of ACP Benjamin Agordzo, one of the accused persons facing trial for allegedly trying to destabilize the state.
According to the judge, Justice Ekow Baiden, even though the ruling is ready, he will like to consider some of the verbal arguments made in court.
Lawyers for ACP Agordzo filed for the bail application at the high court in December 2019, arguing that their client is being unduly kept in lawful custody.
The case has been adjourned to January 21, 2020.
Lawyers for ACP Benjamin Agordzo last week filed additional documents to push for his bail.
The senior police officer who has been in police custody after two bail applications were denied in November 2019 by an Accra High Court, has been accused of being involved in a plot to topple the government.
The court feared ACP Agrodzo could use his position and influence to interfere with investigations if he is released on bail.
But his lawyers, led by Martin Kpebu on Friday filed a supplementary affidavit to support their earlier bail application.
Senior State Attorney, Hilda Craig told the court she was handicapped and needed more time to study the document as she received the application Friday morning at the courtroom and could not immediately respond orally.
ACP Agordzo who is facing a treason charge is alleged to have assisted the leader of the alleged coup plotters, Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, and eight other suspects, including a retired Senior Police Officer, Supridentent Peter Lanchehene and some military officers in a plot to overthrow the Akufo-Addo administration.