Ghana's Covid-19 case count now stands at 18,630. 496 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded from the last count.
This was announced by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at a press conference organized by the Information Ministry.
Meanwhile, the numbers of persons who have clinically recovered from the novel disease have also risen to 14,046.
However, the number of persons who have succumbed to the disease remained 117.
Ghana currently has 4,467 active cases.
Per the total number of cases recorded, 10,296 cases are from Greater Accra.
Ghana has consistently been recording triple-digit infections ever since the Government started easing the Coronavirus-induced restrictions.
The Ashanti Region has also consistently been the second Region to record high infections apart from the Greater Accra Region. The Ashanti Region currently has 3,834 cases.