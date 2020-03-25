Covid-19 cases in Ghana now 68

Situation Update, Confirmed Covid-19 Cases In Ghana As At 25 March 2020, 09:00 Hr
As at the morning of 25 March 2020, a total of sixty-eight (68) cases including two (2) deaths have been confirmed. Sixty-six (66) of these confirmed cases are being managed in isolation.
The sudden spike in case incidence is as a result of the mandatory quarantine and compulsory testing for all travelers entering Ghana, as directed by the president. Overall, 30 of the 68 cases have been reported in the general population with the remaining 38 cases among persons currently under mandatory quarantine. As of 24 March, total of 1,030 persons are under mandatory quarantine; samples from 863 of them have been tested and 38 confirmed positive.
Great majority of the confirmed cases are Ghanaians, who returned home from affected countries. Seven (7) are of other nationalities namely: Norway, Lebanon, China and UK.
In respect of contact tracing, a total of 829 contacts have been identified and are being tracked.
