Covid-19 : Officers who flout border closure directive will be sacked - GIS warns

The Volta Regional Commander for the Ghana Immigration Service, Peter Nantuo has indicated that any officer who flouts the border closure directive will be dismissed.
His comments follow claims by the Volta Regional Minister Dr Archibald Letsa that he has received reports of immigration officers collecting monies to allow people enter the country despite the border closure.
In a radio interview today, monitored by primenewsghana.com, the Volta Regional Commander for GIS, Peter Nantuo sent a stern warning to personnel of the service to comport themselves indicating individuals who flout directives will be sacked from the service
''If I get any officer at this time trying to compromise unprofessional,then that officer will be dismissed . We should set examples by ensuring that the communities in which we are, we are role-models for the people to look up to. So that by our practice,they will step forward and collaborate. As part of our initiative, we have gone ahead to form a regional task force, the task force's mandate is not to supersede any of our sister institutions. It is a supplementary and complementary taskforce and we will work hand in hand to achieve desired results''.
President Akufo-Addo announced the closure of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) and all land and sea borders of the country for two weeks over the coronavirus pandemic last Saturday, March 21 2020.
In a national broadcast, the President noted that all passengers who arrived in the country from Sunday, March 22 2020 evening will be quarantined by the government.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has announced today, March 25 2020, 68 recorded cases of Covid-19 in the country.