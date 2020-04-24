Covid-19 : Traders storm Ayawaso East HQ, demand reopening of Nima market 

Traders at the Nima market have stormed the headquarters of the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly demanding the reopening of the market.
The traders who were in their hundreds are appealing to the assembly to reopen the market for them to able to make sales and feed their families.
The assembly closed the market on Wednesday after the traders were seen flouting the Covid-19 safety protocols.
The decision was taken after Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly Security Council meeting.
Some of the traders who spoke to Citi FM said they should be allowed to go back to the market.
"I bought a lot of things, garden eggs about GHS900 and Okro-GHS800, and they are all going bad. But they are asking us to stay home again but we are not selling marijuana."
"At least they should consider us to let us unsell our goods then we can comply with the law but now we are dying because almost three weeks no work," another trader added.
The assembly said they will only reopen the market after meeting with the stakeholders in the market.
Municipal Coordinating Director Nii Armah Ashitey explained that the conclusion of their meeting with the traders associations in the market will inform the next line of action.
"Traders have refused to abide by the covid-19 safety protocols, we will meet the stakeholders because what we foresee is that base on this they will come and see us. We will have a discussion with them, so at the moment I can say when it will be, but based on the discussion that we have here and what conclusions the will come after."