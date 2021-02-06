Cross-examination of Jean Mensa by Tsikata climax of election petition, don't miss it - Sammy Gyamfi

The NDC National Communication Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi says that the cross-examination of EC boss Jean Mensa by counsel for John Mahama Tsatsu Tsikata will be the climax of the Election petition.
Sammy Gyamfi on Asempa FM said it will be the most memorable scene in 2020 Election petition.
He urged Ghanaians not to miss any part of that cross-examination and said on that day, Jean Mensa’s credibility will be tested and that people will realize that the errors in the declaration were not mere mistakes.
“People should wait for the cross-examination of Jean Mensa by Tsatsu Tsikata. There are a lot of things going on but we don’t want to pre-empt. That day certain things will be settled. We will know whether it was a slip or just a mistake. We will see.
You cannot afford to miss that. That will be the climax of the election petition. We will see if the figure she declared was a mere error. Just wait for that thunderbolt. People’s credibility will be tested and all the issues we’ve raised will be settled,”
Jean Mensa is expected to mount the witness box next after the cross-examination of Rojo Mettle Nunoo, the third witness of the petitioner.
Meanwhile, the Court on February 5, 2021, struck out five paragraphs from the witness statement of Rojo Mettle-Nunoo.
The Supreme Court in a unanimous decision struck out paragraphs instead. They include paragraph 4, 5, 6, 7 and 18.
This leaves some 27 paragraphs out of the total 32 submitted by the witness.
The court will resume on Monday, February 8 to listen to the testimony of the third witness of the petitioner. Rojo Mettle-Nunoo was expected to testify on Friday over video link. It remains to be known if he would be available in person by Monday.