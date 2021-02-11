Defence, Education Minister-designates Nitiwul and Dr Adutwum to be vetted today

Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence designate, and Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education-designate will be vetted today February 11, 2021.
Vetting of Minister nominees begun yesterday with Health Minister-designate Kwaku Agyeman-Manu and Minister-designate for National Security, Kan Dapaah faced the Appointment Committee.
Dr Adutwum replaces Matthew Opoku Prempeh who has been moved to the Energy Ministry by President Akufo-Addo.
Nitiwul, however, was retained his post as Defense Minister.
READ ALSO: Vetting: 13 districts yet to offer lands for 88 hospitals – Agyeman-Manu
Dr Adutwum has been tipped by many to do a good job since he was Deputy to outgone substantive Education Minister Dr Opoku Prempeh.
He is most likely to answer questions on Free SHS, protection of students and teachers in this Covid-19 era among others.
They are expected to begin at 10:00 this morning.
Yesterday, Health Minister-designate Kwaku Agyeman-Manu disclosed that some 13 districts are yet to offer government land for President Akufo-Addo’s promised 88 district hospitals.
According to him, a team put together by the President is working towards the realisation of the promise.