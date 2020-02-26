Dep. Agric Minister responds to Domelevo's letter

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Kennedy Osei Nyarko has responded to the letter of the Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo directing him to send all his concerns to GETFund.
Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen, Kennedy Osei Nyarko said they have equally written to GETFund for information on his inclusion in the list of undeserving scholarship beneficiaries.
According to him, the response from the Auditor-General and GETFund will inform their decision to head to court for the issue to be settled.
He said the court will provide the platform for all to provide evidence to their statements.
Kennedy Osei Nyarko also questions the auditor's inability to probe the information provided to them by GETFund to confirm whether or not the documents given them are correct.
Auditor-General response
The Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo, has asked the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Kennedy Osei Nyarko to head to GETFund with any concerns he has regarding the audit report.
According to the Auditor-General, his outfit is not responsible for the list of beneficiaries of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) captured in its performance audit report.
Mr. Domelevo instead urged Mr. Nyarko to take up any grievances he has with GETFund.
The Akim Swedru legislator on Monday threatened to sue the Auditor-General if his name was not retracted from the list of beneficiaries of the GETFund scholarship.
He claimed he never benefitted from a GETFund scholarship to study abroad.
But Mr. Domelevo noted in a letter to the legislator that “every information or name that is contained in the performance audit report on GETFund came from GETFund, the audited entity.”
