Distributed ambulances will not survive on our roads - Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency Samuel Nartey George has indicated that the 307 ambulances procured by the Akufo-Addo led government will not survive on Ghana's roads.
Sam George said the nature of roads in the various constituencies will destroy the ambulances in no time.
His comments follow the distribution of the parked ambulances at the state House yesterday January 28 2020.
The ambulances which were procured for the National Ambulance Service under the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives after being parked for months were commissioned by President Akufo-Addo at the Black Star Square.
In an interview on TV3 , today January 29 2020, Sam George said:'' Those ambulances will not survive on Ghana’s bad roads. The ambulances have a lifespan of five years and that is how come you must have a cycle of constantly replacing the ambulances. It is one thing having ambulances and it is another thing maintaining them.”
The ambulances have been branded with names of the 275 constituencies, the ambulances were handed to the various representatives in Parliament.
Political parties notably the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and many interest groups had called for the immediate distribution of the ambulances. The NDC claimed the government was insensitive to lives of the ordinary Ghanaian by not distributing the ambulances as more deaths are recorded.
“Indeed government’s heartless handling of this ambulance fiasco so far underscores the fact that President Akufo-Addo has very little regard for the lives of Ghanaians, particularly considering the snobbish remarks by the Minister of Special Development Initiatives, Hawa Koomson that Ghanaians were already dying before the ambulances were procured,” the NDC said in a statement.
Despite a January 6, 2020 announcement by President Akufo-Addo, the Service had called for the postponement of the commissioning as a result of a scheduled training for personnel as well as the fixing of trackers on the medical buses.
