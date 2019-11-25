E/R: Windstorm destroys properties in Somanya (Photos)

A strong wind has destroyed some properties at Somanya in the Eastern Region.
The storm roofed off and destroyed the building housing the Somanya branch of Barclays Bank.
Cars belonging to the staff of the bank, Yilo Star, AGT Micro Finance have all been dented.
The storm which occurred on Monday, November 25, 2019 also pulled down a tree near the Somanya Polyclinic onto the highway leading to Kpong.
Information indicates that several homes at Somanya have suffered the same fate following the incident.
Officials of the Ghana National Fire Service, the Police and National Disaster Management Organization are currently embarking on a joint rescue and salvage operations to ensure there is no casualty.