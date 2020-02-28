Education Committee of Parliament to amend GETFund Act

The Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Peter Nortsu Kortoe, has hinted that the committee will push for the amendment of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) Act.
This follows the Auditor-General’s report citing the GETFund for breaching its mandate and “illegally” funding foreign scholarships.
The report noted that the current Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and the current Procurement Minister and Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, among other legislators, benefitted from the scheme in the recent past.
Mr. Kortoe in a Citi FM interview said the time was ripe for an amendment of the GETFund Act.
“As a committee, we are going to ask for the amendment of the GETFund Act. This is what as a committee we have done several times for the three or four years whenever the formula was presented to the committee for approval or recommendations we said the GETFund Act needed amendment. The Fund was engaging in activities that hitherto were not part of the Act. So we either regularise their activities by amending the law or get them to do exactly what they need to do,” he said.
Go to GETFund with your concerns - Domelevo to Dep. Agric Minister
The Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo, has asked the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Kennedy Osei Nyarko to head to GETFund with any concerns he has regarding the audit report.
According to the Auditor-General, his outfit is not responsible for the list of beneficiaries of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) captured in its performance audit report.
Mr. Domelevo instead urged Mr. Nyarko to take up any grievances he has with GETFund.
The Akim Swedru legislator on Monday threatened to sue the Auditor-General if his name was not retracted from the list of beneficiaries of the GETFund scholarship.
He claimed he never benefitted from a GETFund scholarship to study abroad.
But Mr. Domelevo noted in a letter to the legislator that “every information or name that is contained in the performance audit report on GETFund came from GETFund, the audited entity.”