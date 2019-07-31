Families of kidnapped Tadi girls attack suspect in court again

Some family members of the three kidnapped Takoradi girls have attacked one of the suspects in the case, Samuel Udoterk in court today, July 31 after he pleaded not guilty to the crime.
Comfort Arhin, mother of Ruthlove Quayson, not happy with the suspect’s refusal to disclose where her daughter and the other girls have been kept, pounced on him when he was being ushered out of court, demanding justice for the crime they believe he has committed.
Parents and family members of the other two girls joined Comfort in the attack at Sekondi High Court 2.
According to reports, it took almost 15 minutes before the police, who nearly arrested the agitating families, to bring some sanity to the court.
When the case was called, six charges of conspiracy to commit crime; to wit kidnapping and kidnapping were levelled against Udoterk and the second suspect, John Orji.
But Udoterk pleaded not guilty to all.
It has been almost a year since the first of the three girls -Priscilla Bentum- went missing. Two others Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie and Ruth Love Quayson are also yet to be found.
Udoterk has admitted conspiring with the second suspect, John Orji to kidnap Ruthlove Quayson and Priscilla Bentum but has refused to tell police about their whereabou
The police in their investigations also came across a Facebook conversation between the two suspects where they had had discussions about drugs that could be administered on the victims.
Udoterk’s not guilty plea in court angered families of the girls who are infuriated by his refusal to divulge their location.
They hurled insults and cursed the two suspects and the police, whom they accuse of not doing enough to rescue their daughters.
The presiding judge, Justice Hannah Taylor adjourned the case to October 16. She has also ordered the State Attorney to bring all exhibits relating to the case to the court.
READ ALSO :