Support families of kidnapped Takoradi girls, don't ignore them - CRI tells govt

Child Rights International (CRI) has told the government not to neglect families of the missing Takoradi girls but rather provide them support.
The CRI urged the government to come out with a maintenance and rehabilitation programme for them.
A statement released by CRI saw their Executive Director Bright Kwaku Appiah commend President Akufo-Addo for assuring the families of government’s commitment to help unite them and their missing children.
He, however, stressed the need for the state to prioritise providing the relevant support to the affected families.
He said the state owed it a duty to provide support services to the affected parents. He said the president’s statement was timely but it only focused on the information about the whereabouts and not the support to the families of the girls.
“The President’s statement on the missing girls during his tour of the Western Region tackled the aspect of information flow but one thing that was not tackled is that the families require some maintenance and rehabilitation programme, which must be provided for by the welfare services,” the statement said.
President Akufo-Addo last week speaking at Bawdie-Dompim in in the Amenfi West District of the Western Region, President Akufo-Addo, said the government was not sleeping over the issue.
He assured the affected families and the nation that the security agencies were working with all seriousness, albeit on the quiet, to bring back the missing girls to their families.
“We are not sleeping on the three missing young women. It is important to note that those involved are wicked and crafty people and the team is working to rescue them,” President Akufo-Addo said.
The President’s statement comes almost a year after three girls from Sekondi-Takoradi went missing.
The first victim, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21, was kidnapped at Kansaworodo on August 17, 2018; Ruth Love Quayson, 18, was kidnapped at the Butumegyabu (BU) Junction in Takoradi, on December 4, last year; and Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie,15, a first-year student of the Sekondi College (SEKCO) who resided at West Fijai with her parents, was kidnapped at a location near the Nkroful Junction on December 4, last year.
READ ALSO: