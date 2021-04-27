Finance Ministry directs security agencies to halt recruitment

The Finance Ministry has directed security agencies in the country to put their ongoing recruitment exercises on hold until they receive financial clearance from the ministry.
A Communique from the Finance Ministry warned there will be no money for logistics and salaries for the new recruits if they were to complete their training.
The statement however exempted the National Bureau of Investigations whose funding is secured from Switzerland.
Affected agencies are the Military, Police, CEPS, Fire Service, and the GIS.